Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 1,659.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,822 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $3,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 22,716.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 20.2% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €25.00 ($25.51) to €24.00 ($24.49) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €21.30 ($21.73) to €18.80 ($19.18) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from €22.40 ($22.86) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €45.00 ($45.92) to €39.00 ($39.80) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.97.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

Koninklijke Philips Profile

PHG opened at $17.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.46 and a 200 day moving average of $24.32. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $48.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.19.

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.