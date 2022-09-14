Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Sells 12,325 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,325 shares during the quarter. PPL comprises 0.9% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in PPL by 1,059.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 47,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 43,205 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in PPL by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 336,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,128,000 after purchasing an additional 68,070 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in PPL by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in PPL by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 20,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in PPL by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 9,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.86 and its 200 day moving average is $28.39. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $30.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. PPL’s payout ratio is 91.84%.

In related news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,972.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PPL news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,778 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on PPL to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America raised PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PPL in a research note on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

