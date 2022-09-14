Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Sells 1,950 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. cut its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 18.1% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,722,000 after acquiring an additional 194,143 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $473,552,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at about $559,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 25.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.15.

KMB opened at $123.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.49 and its 200-day moving average is $130.52. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $117.32 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The company has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.31.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

