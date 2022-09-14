Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Sells 9,705 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,451 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,705 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.1% in the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in AT&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 41,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 15,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $21.53.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

A number of analysts recently commented on T shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

