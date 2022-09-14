Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lowered its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,625 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,346,614,000 after acquiring an additional 394,289 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in FedEx by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,312,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,046 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in FedEx by 0.3% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,237,477 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,063,020,000 after purchasing an additional 41,945 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,062,836 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,047,785,000 after acquiring an additional 153,131 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in FedEx by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,754 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $556,512,000 after acquiring an additional 78,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock opened at $205.34 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $192.82 and a 1 year high of $266.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.61. The company has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on FedEx from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.35.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

