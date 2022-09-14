Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Strattec Security from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

STRT stock opened at $24.04 on Tuesday. Strattec Security has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $45.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.40 million, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.91.

Strattec Security ( NASDAQ:STRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.71). Strattec Security had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 3.22%. Equities analysts forecast that Strattec Security will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Richard P. Messina sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $69,321.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRT. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Strattec Security by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 638,546 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Strattec Security by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Strattec Security during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in Strattec Security by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 158,608 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Strattec Security during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

