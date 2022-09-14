Stream Protocol Trading Up 18.2% Over Last 7 Days (STPL)

Stream Protocol (STPL) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Stream Protocol has a total market cap of $918,494.34 and $18,859.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stream Protocol has traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Stream Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 140.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.43 or 0.01188461 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.91 or 0.00833957 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00021065 BTC.

Stream Protocol Coin Profile

Stream Protocol’s total supply is 497,752,641 coins and its circulating supply is 285,031,863 coins. Stream Protocol’s official website is www.streamprotocol.io. Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network.”

