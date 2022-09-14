Strong One Day Trading Volume Reaches $117,653.00 (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Strong coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.88 or 0.00039145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Strong has traded 21% higher against the dollar. Strong has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and $117,653.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Strong Profile

Strong was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio. The official website for Strong is strongblock.com/index.html.

Strong Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

