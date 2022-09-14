Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Stryker from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Edward Jones raised shares of Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $244.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $255.57.

Shares of SYK opened at $225.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. Stryker has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $280.43.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.20%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,090,886,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $816,519,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,371 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 664.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,199,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $437,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,109,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,376 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

