Substratum (SUB) Reaches Market Cap of $289,267.97

Substratum (SUB) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Substratum has a total market cap of $289,267.97 and approximately $83.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Substratum has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004940 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,240.63 or 0.99997717 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,252.70 or 1.00057373 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00060821 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012412 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005490 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00065780 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Substratum Profile

SUB is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. Facebook | YouTube Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

