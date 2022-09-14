Sun (New) (SUN) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $18.14 Million

Sun (New) (SUN) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. In the last seven days, Sun (New) has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Sun (New) has a market cap of $52.27 million and approximately $18.14 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sun (New) coin can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Didcoin (DID) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoe Cash (ZOE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TRONbetLive (LIVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Sun Token (SUNOLD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rising Sun (SUN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sun (New) Coin Profile

Sun (New) (SUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,701,211,472 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio.

Buying and Selling Sun (New)

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sun (New) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sun (New) using one of the exchanges listed above.

