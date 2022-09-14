Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.11 Million

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0887 or 0.00000439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $32.60 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,594.83 or 0.07895641 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000144 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Exp (EXP) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 617,906,137 coins and its circulating supply is 367,456,368 coins. The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH. Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash.

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

