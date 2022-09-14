Supercars (CAR) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.04 Million

Supercars (CAR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 14th. Over the last seven days, Supercars has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. One Supercars token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000852 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Supercars has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $11,899.00 worth of Supercars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004932 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,269.42 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004934 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00056174 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012393 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005455 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00065675 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00075508 BTC.

Supercars (CRYPTO:CAR) is a token. Supercars’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,998,441 tokens. Supercars’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Supercars has built a CarDAO ecology in the metaverse that integrates car enthusiast communication and entertainment,with Supercar Club, Arena PVE, Arena PVP, Club League Tournament, Car Rental, LP Staking Pool, CarDAO Construction, NFT Trading, Car Fans Community, License Plate Bidding, and many other scenarios are played to create a truly interesting environment for players to compete and communicate with other car fans. Each Category has a different focus, but all related.”

