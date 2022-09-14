Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) Price Target Cut to C$1.05

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Pi Financial from C$1.25 to C$1.05 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 153.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Superior Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Superior Gold from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Haywood Securities cut their target price on shares of Superior Gold from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Superior Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

Superior Gold Stock Down 5.7 %

CVE SGI opened at C$0.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38. Superior Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.41 and a 1-year high of C$1.20.

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold ( CVE:SGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$40.17 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Superior Gold will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine covering an area of 759 square kilometers (km²) located to the northeast of Perth, Western Australia; and holds a 80% interest in the Hermes open pit project that covers an area of approximately 217 km² located to the southwest of the Plutonic gold mine.

