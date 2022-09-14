Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SGRY. Bank of America downgraded Surgery Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Surgery Partners to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.44.

Surgery Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGRY opened at $29.60 on Tuesday. Surgery Partners has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $63.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -84.57 and a beta of 2.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.64 million. On average, research analysts expect that Surgery Partners will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGRY. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 13.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,484,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,776 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Surgery Partners by 381.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 985,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,513,000 after buying an additional 781,126 shares in the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,039,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Surgery Partners by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,556,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,129,000 after buying an additional 376,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in Surgery Partners by 20.4% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,918,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,611,000 after buying an additional 325,221 shares in the last quarter.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

