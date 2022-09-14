SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Hits $1.15 on Exchanges

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. During the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. One SushiSwap coin can currently be bought for $1.15 or 0.00005746 BTC on major exchanges. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $146.94 million and approximately $38.05 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,095.86 or 0.99997718 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,099.98 or 1.00018224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00125162 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00061346 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012501 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.75 or 0.00406808 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000934 BTC.

SushiSwap Profile

SUSHI is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,529,862 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap.

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is an example of an automated market maker (AMM). An increasingly popular tool among cryptocurrency users, AMMs are decentralized exchanges which use smart contracts to create markets for any given pair of tokens. SushiSwap launched in September 2020 as a fork of Uniswap, the AMM which has become synonymous with the decentralized finance (DeFi) movement and associated trading boom in DeFi tokens. SushiSwap aims to diversify the AMM market and also add additional features not previously present on Uniswap, such as increased rewards for network participants via its in-house token, SUSHI. Discord | Medium | GitHub | Reddit | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

