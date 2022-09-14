Swerve (SWRV) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.19 Million

Swerve (SWRV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Swerve coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000808 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Swerve has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. Swerve has a market capitalization of $2.81 million and $1.19 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Swerve alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 136.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.95 or 0.01166445 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005029 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005029 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.98 or 0.00834692 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00021072 BTC.

Swerve Coin Profile

Swerve launched on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 19,697,430 coins and its circulating supply is 17,477,503 coins. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Swerve

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded.”

