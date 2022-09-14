Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €116.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €116.00 ($118.37) target price by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.08% from the company’s previous close.

SY1 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($140.82) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays set a €115.00 ($117.35) price objective on Symrise in a report on Monday, August 15th. Warburg Research set a €105.00 ($107.14) price objective on Symrise in a report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($127.55) price objective on Symrise in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €116.00 ($118.37) price objective on Symrise in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Symrise alerts:

Symrise Price Performance

SY1 stock opened at €103.50 ($105.61) on Monday. Symrise has a twelve month low of €56.96 ($58.12) and a twelve month high of €73.48 ($74.98). The business’s fifty day moving average is €108.64 and its 200-day moving average is €106.32.

About Symrise

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.