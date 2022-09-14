Synapse Network Trading 10.6% Lower This Week (SNP)

Synapse Network (SNP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 14th. Synapse Network has a total market cap of $1.31 million and $10,876.00 worth of Synapse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synapse Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0195 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Synapse Network has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004911 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004910 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.97 or 0.00402514 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002341 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00814817 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00016386 BTC.
Synapse Network Profile
Synapse Network’s total supply is 199,275,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,947,883 coins. Synapse Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Synapse Network Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Synapse Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synapse Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.