T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA) Stock Price Down 4.3%

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.57 and last traded at $23.57. Approximately 1,773 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 2,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.62.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.54.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned about 0.94% of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

