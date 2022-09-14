T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Short Interest Down 31.1% in August

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,780,000 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the August 15th total of 21,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTOO. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BTIG Research cut shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

T2 Biosystems Stock Performance

TTOO opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average is $0.26. The stock has a market cap of $41.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.49. T2 Biosystems has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems ( NASDAQ:TTOO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.91 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTOO. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 1,763.1% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 306,067 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 318.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 236,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 66,052 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 33.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.11% of the company’s stock.

About T2 Biosystems

(Get Rating)

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.