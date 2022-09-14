TaaS (TAAS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $762.00

TaaS (TAAS) traded down 20.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One TaaS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00002241 BTC on exchanges. TaaS has a market cap of $6.82 million and approximately $762.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TaaS has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,890.19 or 0.99997724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,919.35 or 1.00144323 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00059508 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012630 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005520 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00065927 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005025 BTC.

TaaS Coin Profile

TAAS is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. TaaS’s official website is taas.fund. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. _________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ The TaaS team has come to the decision to terminate Token-as-a-Service and distribute assets to token owners, and move over to developing new products and services, which they will present to the Community in due course. Together with the support of the Community, within just 24 months of operation, TaaS exceeded 16.5 million USDT equivalent in quarterly payouts, with an est. 220% ROI. Token-as-a-Service instrument fulfilled its objective to play a pioneering role in the development of blockchain ecosystem, increase technology adoption, and develop market tools and knowledge base. During the course of a journey, we supported over 35 early stage projects. With a goal to maximize utility of every TaaS member involved, Taas have decided to distribute assets to token owners. “

