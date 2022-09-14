TABOO TOKEN Achieves Market Cap of $13.40 Million (TABOO)

TABOO TOKEN (TABOO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 14th. One TABOO TOKEN coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TABOO TOKEN has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. TABOO TOKEN has a market cap of $13.40 million and $116,637.00 worth of TABOO TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TABOO TOKEN Profile

TABOO TOKEN was first traded on May 22nd, 2021. TABOO TOKEN’s total supply is 9,782,678,080 coins. TABOO TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @TABOOOFFICIAL2. The official website for TABOO TOKEN is taboo.community.

TABOO TOKEN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Taboo is an adult NFT & Streaming media project. Specializing in highly, exclusive content. With models, who aren’t strictly porn stars, their content is nothing like other adult tokens. Taboo aims to be the Playboy of Blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TABOO TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TABOO TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TABOO TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

