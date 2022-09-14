Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lessened its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,492,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 299,678 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,083,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 19,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen set a $100.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of TSM opened at $78.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $408.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $73.74 and a 12 month high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%. Equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 28.19%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

