Tap Price Reaches $0.0004 (XTP)

Tap (XTP) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Tap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tap has a market cap of $461,299.90 and $189.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tap has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 136.6% against the dollar and now trades at $231.95 or 0.01166445 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005029 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005029 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.98 or 0.00834692 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00021072 BTC.

Tap Coin Profile

Tap was first traded on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d. Tap’s official website is www.tap.global. The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tap

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

