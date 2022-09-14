Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Receives $47.44 Average PT from Brokerages

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPRGet Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.44.

Several brokerages have commented on TPR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Tapestry from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tapestry to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $73,804.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,797.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $73,804.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,797.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,854 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,553 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPR opened at $34.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.32. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.01.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPRGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 37.97%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

