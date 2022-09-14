Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Receives $47.44 Average PT from Brokerages

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.44.

Several brokerages have commented on TPR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Tapestry from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tapestry to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Tapestry

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $73,804.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,797.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $73,804.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,797.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,854 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tapestry

Tapestry Stock Down 5.3 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,553 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPR opened at $34.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.32. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.01.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 37.97%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

