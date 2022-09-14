Taraxa Reaches One Day Volume of $197,894.00 (TARA)

Taraxa (TARA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. In the last week, Taraxa has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. One Taraxa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Taraxa has a total market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $197,894.00 worth of Taraxa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Taraxa Profile

Taraxa’s launch date was March 18th, 2021. Taraxa’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,343,021,474 coins. The official website for Taraxa is www.taraxa.io. Taraxa’s official Twitter account is @taraxa_project. The Reddit community for Taraxa is https://reddit.com/r/Taraxa_Project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Taraxa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Taraxa is a decentralized infrastructure purpose-built to make informal transaction data clear and trusted.”

