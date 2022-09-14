Target (NYSE:TGT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

Investment analysts at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.31% from the stock’s previous close.
TGT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Target to $203.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.
Target Price Performance
TGT stock opened at $166.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.50. The stock has a market cap of $76.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Target has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98.
Insider Buying and Selling at Target
In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Target
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in Target by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Target by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Target by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 944 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Target by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Target
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Target (TGT)
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.