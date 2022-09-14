Target (NYSE:TGT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

Investment analysts at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.31% from the stock’s previous close.

TGT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Target to $203.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

TGT stock opened at $166.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.50. The stock has a market cap of $76.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Target has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Target will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in Target by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Target by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Target by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 944 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Target by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

