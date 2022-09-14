Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 780 ($9.42) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 880 ($10.63). Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($10.27) target price on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 935 ($11.30) target price on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Tate & Lyle Stock Performance

Tate & Lyle stock opened at GBX 718.80 ($8.69) on Monday. Tate & Lyle has a twelve month low of GBX 624.40 ($7.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 814.90 ($9.85). The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.91. The company has a market capitalization of £2.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 11,980.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 780.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 760.86.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

