Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Receives GBX 191.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 177.29 ($2.14).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.17) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 189 ($2.28) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Taylor Wimpey to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.66) to GBX 122 ($1.47) in a research report on Monday. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($1.99) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Insider Activity at Taylor Wimpey

In other news, insider Mark Castle acquired 39,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £49,920 ($60,318.99). In related news, insider Jennie Daly bought 21,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £24,735.35 ($29,888.05). Also, insider Mark Castle bought 39,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £49,920 ($60,318.99). Insiders bought 86,733 shares of company stock worth $10,473,603 over the last three months.

Taylor Wimpey Trading Down 3.6 %

Taylor Wimpey Increases Dividend

Shares of TW opened at GBX 106.65 ($1.29) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Taylor Wimpey has a 1 year low of GBX 101.75 ($1.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 179.70 ($2.17). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 117.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 125.45. The firm has a market cap of £3.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 691.56.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a GBX 4.62 ($0.06) dividend. This is an increase from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.44. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Taylor Wimpey’s payout ratio is presently 5,625.00%.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

