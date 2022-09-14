TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl reduced its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 248,349 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,323 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $14,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in TC Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 12,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

TRP opened at $48.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.89. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $44.77 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.699 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.28%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

