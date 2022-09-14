TD Capital Management LLC Buys 728 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000.

Shares of FIXD opened at $45.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.58. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $45.20 and a 1-year high of $54.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd.

