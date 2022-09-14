TD Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,767 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the quarter. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,844 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,495 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 18,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.29.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart Stock Performance

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,713,179,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,152,124 shares of company stock valued at $297,159,579 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $135.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $367.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.