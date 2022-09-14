TD Capital Management LLC Purchases 531 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the quarter. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abbot Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 14,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $92.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.46 and its 200 day moving average is $97.54. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $92.75 and a 12 month high of $111.94.

