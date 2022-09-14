TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Stock Price Down 4.8%

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.07 and last traded at $10.15. Approximately 1,842 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 302,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC reduced their price target on TDCX from $17.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

TDCX Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TDCX

TDCX ( NYSE:TDCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. TDCX had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 17.49%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in TDCX by 5.2% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 45,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TDCX during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TDCX during the first quarter valued at $83,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of TDCX by 6.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 120,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TDCX during the second quarter valued at $93,000. 15.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDCX Company Profile

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

