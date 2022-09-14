TE-FOOD (TONE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.45 Million

TE-FOOD (TONE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. During the last week, TE-FOOD has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar. One TE-FOOD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0182 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TE-FOOD has a market capitalization of $10.45 million and $227,598.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 522% against the dollar and now trades at $607.66 or 0.03007917 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.81 or 0.00820774 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020744 BTC.

TE-FOOD’s genesis date was February 22nd, 2018. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 572,823,686 coins. TE-FOOD’s official website is te-food.com. The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD. TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day.TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TE-FOOD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TE-FOOD using one of the exchanges listed above.

