Team Heretics Fan Token Trading 3.2% Lower Over Last Week (TH)

Team Heretics Fan Token (TH) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. In the last week, Team Heretics Fan Token has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One Team Heretics Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $0.81 or 0.00004019 BTC on major exchanges. Team Heretics Fan Token has a total market cap of $348,950.37 and approximately $104,314.00 worth of Team Heretics Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Team Heretics Fan Token Profile

Team Heretics Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 432,137 coins. Team Heretics Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @teamheretics and its Facebook page is accessible here. Team Heretics Fan Token’s official website is teamheretics.com.

Team Heretics Fan Token Coin Trading

