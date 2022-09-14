Tellor (TRB) 1-Day Volume Tops $20.12 Million

Tellor (TRB) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 14th. One Tellor coin can now be bought for approximately $15.62 or 0.00076675 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tellor has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tellor has a market capitalization of $35.43 million and $20.12 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004910 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004910 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002317 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.92 or 0.00814636 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00016425 BTC.
Tellor Coin Profile
Tellor was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,406,596 coins and its circulating supply is 2,269,010 coins. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io. The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor.
Buying and Selling Tellor
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
