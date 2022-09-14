Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

Analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERNGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.51% from the company’s previous close.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 11.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TERN opened at $6.35 on Monday. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.64. The company has a market cap of $161.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of -0.33.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts forecast that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Terns Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Hongbo Lu acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $3,630,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,981,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,215,452.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $2,160,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,581,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,893,731.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hongbo Lu bought 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $3,630,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,981,592 shares in the company, valued at $7,215,452.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,224,239 shares of company stock valued at $9,140,244. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terns Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TERN. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 21,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 498.5% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 210,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 174,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 213.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 189,178 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

