Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

Analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.51% from the company’s previous close.
Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 11.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TERN opened at $6.35 on Monday. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.64. The company has a market cap of $161.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of -0.33.
Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts forecast that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Terns Pharmaceuticals
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terns Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TERN. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 21,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 498.5% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 210,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 174,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 213.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 189,178 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.
See Also
