Terra Market Capitalization Achieves $380.15 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 31.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded up 54.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Terra coin can now be purchased for about $2.98 or 0.00014797 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a market cap of $380.15 million and $1.62 billion worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000304 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00007771 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00012980 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000698 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003075 BTC.
- Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00013183 BTC.
- FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000222 BTC.
- Decimal (DEL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.
About Terra
Terra uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 127,475,474 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.
Buying and Selling Terra
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.
