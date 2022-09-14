Terracoin (TRC) Trading 8.6% Lower Over Last Week

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Over the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $296,252.93 and $27.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,096.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.62 or 0.00585261 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.59 or 0.00256710 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00047201 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005267 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010287 BTC.

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine.It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin.The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent..online.”

