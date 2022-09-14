Terran Coin (TRR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $73.56 Million

Terran Coin (TRR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 14th. Terran Coin has a total market cap of $73.56 million and $6.52 million worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Terran Coin has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One Terran Coin coin can currently be purchased for $3.11 or 0.00015308 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Terran Coin alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004923 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.92 or 0.00816700 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00016369 BTC.

Terran Coin Coin Profile

Terran Coin launched on April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 coins. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin. The official website for Terran Coin is terrancoin.com.

Buying and Selling Terran Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terran Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terran Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terran Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terran Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terran Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.