Teton Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) by 82.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of Napco Security Technologies worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSSC shares. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

Napco Security Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

NSSC opened at $29.28 on Wednesday. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.39 and a 1-year high of $31.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 56.31 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.77.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 15.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

