Teton Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter worth $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 535.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of SPWH opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $17.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.65 million, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $351.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.27 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

