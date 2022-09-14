Teton Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,850 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,413 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 12.5% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,691,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,011,000 after purchasing an additional 188,112 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 8.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,136,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,187,000 after purchasing an additional 92,567 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 755,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,367,000 after purchasing an additional 21,940 shares during the last quarter.

OMCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Omnicell from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Omnicell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.33.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $414,714.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,789 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,908.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $414,714.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,789 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,908.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,443,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,049 shares in the company, valued at $33,539,520.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,265 shares of company stock worth $4,701,960 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

OMCL stock opened at $98.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.45 and its 200 day moving average is $115.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.06. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.00 and a 1-year high of $187.29.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $331.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.45 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

