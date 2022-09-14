Teton Advisors Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stake in Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE:PZN)

Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.20% of Pzena Investment Management worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. acquired a new stake in Pzena Investment Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,328,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 306,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 263,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 43,812 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 247,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 6,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 206.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 195,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 131,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Pzena Investment Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Pzena Investment Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Pzena Investment Management Stock Performance

Pzena Investment Management Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:PZN opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.63 million, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average is $7.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Pzena Investment Management’s payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

About Pzena Investment Management

(Get Rating)

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pzena Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pzena Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.