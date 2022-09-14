Teton Advisors Inc. Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Integer worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 420.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Integer alerts:

Insider Activity at Integer

In related news, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $200,744.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,812.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Integer Price Performance

Separately, KeyCorp cut their target price on Integer from $109.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of ITGR opened at $64.41 on Wednesday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $59.18 and a 12-month high of $95.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.22 and its 200 day moving average is $74.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.23.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $350.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.57 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integer Profile

(Get Rating)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.