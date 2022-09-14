Teton Advisors Inc. Has $320,000 Stock Holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,010 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,440 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRST. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 499.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 131,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 109,391 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 753,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,052,000 after acquiring an additional 68,324 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 349,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,633,000 after acquiring an additional 52,093 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,352,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,173,000 after acquiring an additional 50,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 95,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 43,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

Insider Transactions at TrustCo Bank Corp NY

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, EVP Robert M. Leonard purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.68 per share, for a total transaction of $27,778.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 26,043 shares in the company, valued at $851,085.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, EVP Robert M. Leonard purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.68 per share, for a total transaction of $27,778.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 26,043 shares in the company, valued at $851,085.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin M. Curley purchased 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.12 per share, for a total transaction of $25,590.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 29,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,403.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,400 shares of company stock worth $112,588. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Price Performance

TRST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $33.02 on Wednesday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.24.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.16. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 36.18% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $47.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.55%.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

(Get Rating)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.