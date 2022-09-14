Teton Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Teton Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of IMAX worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 2.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,971,000 after purchasing an additional 48,232 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 2.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,947,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,869,000 after purchasing an additional 38,441 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,837,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,779,000 after purchasing an additional 168,400 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 7.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,382,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,162,000 after purchasing an additional 92,462 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,106,000 after purchasing an additional 28,375 shares during the period. 77.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of IMAX from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of IMAX from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet raised shares of IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $879.57 million, a PE ratio of -62.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.74. IMAX Co. has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $22.10.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $73.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.95 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that IMAX Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

