Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.40 Per Share

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 8th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will earn $4.40 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.60. The consensus estimate for Texas Capital Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

TCBI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.86.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $60.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.92. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $48.79 and a 1 year high of $71.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.50.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.15). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share.

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.57 per share, with a total value of $2,375,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 111,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,320,283.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.57 per share, with a total value of $2,375,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 111,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,283.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $54,772.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,743.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 57,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,230,924. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,268,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,311,000 after buying an additional 158,815 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,582,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,023,000 after purchasing an additional 70,042 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,964,000 after purchasing an additional 927,419 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,374.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,279 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 955,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,593,000 after purchasing an additional 88,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.